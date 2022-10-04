SIBCON22: Pavilion Energy, DNV Develop Digital LNG Bunkering Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The platform includes digital checklists and electronic bunker delivery notes, among other features. Image Credit: Pavilion Energy

LNG supplier Pavilion Energy and classification society DNV have jointly developed a digital platform for LNG bunkering in Singapore.

The two companies made the announcement at the start of the Sibcon week of bunker industry events in Singapore on Monday.

The firms have jointly developed a new tailored version of the FuelBoss alternative fuels platform that provides a digital record of every step of the LNG bunkering process in Singapore. The platform includes digital checklists and electronic bunker delivery notes, among other features.

The companies had signed an initial cooperation agreement last year.

"Ahead of our LNG bunkering vessel entering into operation early next year, Pavilion Energy has dedicated our attention to ensuring the marine bunkering processes are managed as efficiently, and as transparently and trustworthily as possible," Alan Heng, CEO of Pavilion Energy, said in the statement.

"To this end, we have fully embraced digitalization in our bunkering operations.

"With the streamlining and optimising of processes, we are well positioned to partner our customers in achieving greater efficiency in their bunkering operations."

Pavilion's new 12,000 m3 LNG bunker delivery vessel launched in April, and has been undergoing sea and gas trials this year before it enters service. Pavilion will charter the vessel in partnership with TotalEnergies Marine Fuels.

Singapore saw 50,000 mt of LNG bunker sales last year. That number is likely to grow significantly this year, although the growth will be limited by the current high LNG bunker prices limiting demand from dual-fuelled vessels.