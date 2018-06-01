Temporary Bunkering Restrictions Enter into Force at Qingdao

Temporary restrictions on ships entering Qingdao waters are now in place. File Image / Pixabay

Temporary restrictions on ships entering Qingdao waters between May 29 and June 11, 2018 have now entered into force, Gard has noted.

As previously reported by Ship & Bunker, the move is part of additional security arrangements for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

"No vessels will be permitted to operate within Fushansuo Bay without special approval and the operation of certain passenger terminals will be suspended. The government is particularly concerned about ships carrying dangerous goods, chemicals and oil and gas products and such vessel may therefore not be permitted entry to Qingdao during this period," said Guard.

An earlier note from Singapore-based Sing Fuels said bunkering operations in Qingdao and adjacent ports may be severely disrupted.

China's nearby port of Zhoushan is expected to get a bunker demand boost during the period.