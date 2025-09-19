Dan-Bunkering Hires General Manager and Senior Fuel Supplier in Australia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Angus Offer has joined the company as general manager for Australia in Perth. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has hired a general manager and senior fuel supplier in Australia.

Angus Offer has joined the company as general manager for Australia in Perth, the firm said in an emailed statement.

Offer previously worked for Cockett Group since August 2010, serving most recently as general manager.

At the same time, Sophia Pan has joined Dan-Bunkering as a senior fuel supplier in Melbourne.

"The arrival of two highly skilled colleagues not only strengthens our leadership bench but also enhances the value proposition we bring to our clients, partners, and colleagues," Jarle Aakermann, managing director of Dan-Bunkering Singapore, said in the statement.

"With Angus on board, we are better equipped to deepen collaboration and combine expertise to offer holistic, seamless service to our customers, while Sophia's appointment is a great asset to the APAC team in expanding the solutions we can offer across the region."