TotalEnergies Charters Hybrid Lubricants Supply Barge in Fujairah

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 750 m3 lubricant supply barge has been time chartered from Tristar Group. Image Credit: TotalEnergies

Energy firm TotalEnergies' subsidiary based in Dubai has chartered a first-of-a-kind hybrid lubricants supply barge in Fujairah, UAE.

The 750 m3 barge chartered from Tristar Group will support the firm’s lubricant division, TotalEnergies said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The Tristar Eco Voyager features a hybrid-diesel engine and has been built at Turkey’s Akdeniz shipyard.

TotalEnergies said the configuration can cut CO2 emissions by about 35% when operated on a 50-50 mix of biofuel and electricity compared with a LSMGO-powered conventional barge.

“The barge not only expands our capacity for ship-to-ship delivery of high-quality lubricants in Fujairah, but its cutting-edge design, including electric main powertrain, also clearly demonstrates our leadership in advancing sustainable marine operations,” Louise Tricoire, Director of Lubmarine, said.

Lubmarine is TotalEnergies' lubricant division.