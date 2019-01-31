Successful LNG Bunkering in Osaka Bay, Japan

Osaka, Japan. File Image/Pixabay

A tugboat fuelled by liquified natural gas (LNG) has loaded gas bunkers in the port of Sakai Senboku, southern Japan.

The operation was a regional first and undertaken in preparation for the ship's comuing deployment, according to maritime news provider Seanews.

Tugboat Ishin is owned by Japanese shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines.

The fuel was supplied by Osaka Gas in a truck-to-ship operation.

The boat will be operated by Nihon Tugboat Company in and around Osaka Bay.