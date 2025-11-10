Singapore-Based AET Orders LNG Dual-Fuel Suezmax Tanker Duo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two tankers will feature dual-fuel engines from Everllence. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based tanker firm AET has placed orders for two LNG dual-fuel Suezmax tankers from South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries.

The vessels will feature dual-fuel engines from engine manufacturer Everllence, AET said in a statement on its website on Friday.

AET operates 11 LNG dual-fuel vessels (nine owned and two chartered) and has two more on charter from Singfar.

With these additions, its LNG dual-fuel fleet will rise to 15 vessels, alongside three ammonia dual-fuel newbuilds under construction.

LNG emits less CO2 than conventional marine fuels, but its methane emissions - a potent GHG gas - undermine some of the green credentials of LNG-fuelled ships.

As regulations tighten, bio-LNG is emerging as a potential drop-in alternative that can further lower emissions while using existing LNG infrastructure.

AET has not shared details on when the vessels will be delivered.