Sing Fuels Hires Senior Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tang was previously a team leader at Sea Oil Petroleum from 2019 to late 2021. Image Credit: Sing Fuels

Marine fuels trading firm Sing Fuels has hired a new senior trader in Singapore.

Wilson Tang has joined the firm as a senior bunker trader in Singapore as of this month, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Tang was previously a team leader at Sea Oil Petroleum from 2019 to late 2021, and had earlier served in various Singapore-based roles at Unicore Fuel, KPI Bridge Oil and World Fuel Services.

"I am very honoured to be a part of the enterprising team working alongside some of the finest talents in the industry," Tang said in the statement.

"Embarking this new phase of my career, it is my pleasure to both contribute and bring value to the illustrious Sing Fuels family."

Contact details for Tang are as follows:

Name: Wilson Tang

Designation: Senior Bunker Trader

Email: wilson@singfuels.com