Japanese Ammonia-Fuelled Engine Slated for Delivery in October

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The engine planned for installation on a gas carrier has started ammonia-fuelled co-firing operation. Image Credit: J-ENG

Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) has announced that its full-scale, two-stroke engine has begun ammonia co-firing operations, marking a key milestone ahead of its scheduled delivery in October.

The engine will be installed on a gas carrier, J-ENG said in a statement on its website on Monday.

This development builds on the groundwork laid in May 2023, when J-ENG launched the world’s first ammonia co-firing operations on a large, low-speed, two-stroke test engine.

Over the past year and a half, the company has leveraged data and operational experience from the testbed to fine-tune combustion performance, improve ammonia handling systems and validate safety protocols.

These learning have been used to design and commission the full-scale ammonia engine unit.

In addition to the 50 cm cylinder bore engine, J-ENG is also developing an ammonia engine with a 60 cm cylinder bore, designed to power larger ships.

In December 2023, NYK Line, IHI Power Systems, Nihon Shipyard and J-ENG signed an agreement to build a 40,000 m3 ammonia-fuelled gas carrier, with delivery scheduled for November 2026.