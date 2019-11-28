Singapore Bunkers at Premium on Tight Avails

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: bunkering delays. File image/Pixabay.

High and low sulfur product is in short supply in Singapore. According to price reporting agency Argus Media, earliest delivery dates have been pushed back to the middle of next week.

It is still possible for vessels to bunker sooner in Singapore, "but premiums are high", a shipowner was quoted as saying.

There are no issues for buying spot marine gasoil, the report added.

The key high sulfur grade fuel, 380 centistokes, was up $5.5 Tuesday to reach $324.5 per metric tonne, according to Ship & Bunker's price indications. Very low sulfur fuel oil was up by half that to get to $559 pmt.

Ships not prepared to wait for bunkers have switched to neighbouring ports.