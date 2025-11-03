Bunker Supply at Anchorage Resumes in Pakistan After Monsoon Season

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Anchorage bunker supply at Karachi and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim is typically suspended from May until August. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supply at anchorage has resumed at the ports of Karachi and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim in Pakistan, local sources have confirmed to Ship & Bunker.

As with numerous ports in the region, over the last several months bunkering operations had been restricted during the monsoon season.

Local supplier Ocean Bunkers Pakistan has regular availability of VLSFO at Karachi and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, and is now able to resume offshore supply following the end of monsoon season, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

