Fratelli Cosulich Orders Another Methanol and Biofuel Bunker Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IMO Type 2 chemical tanker can carry conventional marine fuels, methanol, and biofuel bunker blends up to B100. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

Fratelli Cosulich Group has ordered another IMO Type 2 chemical bunker tanker with China's Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding.

"With this addition, the total number of methanol-ready vessels in our fleet has increased to four," Fratelli Cosulich said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Unlike traditional bunker tankers, which can only carry conventional marine fuels and biofuel blends up to B25 (25% biofuel), an IMO Type 2 chemical tanker is designed to transport conventional marine fuels, methanol, and biofuel blends up to B100 (100% biofuel).

The 7,999 DWT tanker is scheduled for delivery by Q4 2026, while Fratelli Cosulich's first methanol bunkering vessel is set to arrive in Q4 2025 and will be chartered to TFG Marine for deployment in Singapore.

The global methanol-powered fleet currently consists of 50 vessels, with an additional 173 vessels expected to enter service next year, according to data from classification society DNV.

Container shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk has placed multiple orders for dual-fuel methanol boxships and expects to have at least 19 of these vessels in operation by the end of the year.

With more methanol-powered vessels entering service, demand for methanol as a bunker fuel is expected to grow.

However, the number of dedicated methanol bunkering vessels remains limited, with only five in operation and 11 more expected to join the fleet in 2026.