Toyota Tsusho Unit Bunkers Car Carrier With Biofuel at Nagoya

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm used its delivery vessel the Shozan ​for the bunker operations. Image Credit: Toyota Tsusho

Toyota Tsusho subsidiary Toyotsu Energy has supplied a car carrier with a biofuel bunker blend at the Port of Nagoya in Japan.

The firm bunkered the car carrier Toyofuji Maru with a blend of biodiesel and conventional VLSFO at Nagoya on July 26 and August 3, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The firm used its delivery vessel the Shozan for the bunker operations. The biofuel component of the blend was derived from waste cooking oil.

"Establishing a domestic supply chain and regularly using biofuels, which are decarbonized fuels that can be used directly in ships' existing internal combustion engines, will contribute to the promotion of carbon neutrality in the maritime transportation industry," the company said in the statement.

"The Toyota Tsusho Group will continue to contribute toward the transition to a carbon neutral society by accelerating businesses contributing to the reduction of GHG through the industrial life cycle and promoting initiatives toward carbon neutrality, so as to pass on a better global environment to the children of the future."