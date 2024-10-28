PetroChina to Close 410,000 b/d Chinese Refinery Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm will close its Dalian facility -- the largest in the region and representing 3% of total Chinese refining capacity -- in mid-2025. File Image / Pixabay

Chinese energy company PetroChina is reportedly set to close a 410,000 b/d refinery in the north of the country next year.

The firm will close its Dalian facility -- the largest in the region and representing 3% of total Chinese refining capacity -- in mid-2025, news agency Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

The company plans to replace it with a new 200,000 b/d refinery at Changxing island.

The current plant has seen a series of environmental accidents over the past decade, and is located in a heavily populated area.

Chinese fuel demand has weakened recently in the face of slower economic growth and increased use of electric road vehicles.