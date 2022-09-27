Vitol Launches Bunker Production at New Malaysian Refinery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Malaysia's bunker market has grown significantly in recent years as a smaller competitor to nearby Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Global commodity trading firm Vitol has started production at a new Malaysian refinery set to support the bunker market in the region.

Production has now commenced at the 32,000 b/d ATB refinery in Malaysia, the company said in a statement on its website on Sunday.

The refinery will support the local bunkering community and other growing energy markets in Asia.

"We are pleased our facility is now live," Shaman Chan, managing director of ATB Malaysia, said in the statement.

"We thank the Johor authorities for their cooperation and support, and those involved in the project for their hard work and professionalism, particularly given the challenges of building the plant during Covid."

Malaysia's bunker market has grown significantly in recent years as a smaller competitor to nearby Singapore.

The refinery has a 'state-of-the-art distillation unit with a prefractionation column' and has an energy-efficient design, the company said.