Ship Detained in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday December 21, 2020

A containership has been detained in Singapore.

The 5,200 deadweight tonne Micronesian Pride was held in the port on December 18, court records show.

The ship is registered under a different name, Eline Enterprise, in the equasis shipping database which may reflect a recent name change.

The vessel is controlled by Indonesian interests, according to the database.  The reason for its detention is unclear but is likely to involve disputes over payments for goods and services.

