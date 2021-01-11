General Cargo Ship Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

General cargo ship detained. File Image / Pixabay

A ship has been arrested in the port of Singapore.

The vessel, Hai Long Bravo, was detained yesterday in the southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub, court records show.

The 9,430 DWT general cargo vessel is controlled by Turkish interests, according to shipping database equasis.

The reasons for the arrest of the ship are unknown but are likely to involve disputes over payments for goods and services.

The ship was held late last night by local law firm Oon & Bazul. It is currently at the eastern anchorage in Singapore, according to the court records.

Geographical information puts the ship as operating in south Asia since September.