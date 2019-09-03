GAC Gets Malaysia Bunker License

Malaysia. File Image / Pixabay

GAC has been awarded a licence to provide bunkering and other services in Malaysia.

The Petroliam Nasional Berhard (Petronas) license also provides for freight forwarding, shipping and non-bonded warehousing services.

GAC says it opens the way for GAC Malaysia to provide the services both to the oil & gas upstream sector in Malaysia and the downstream sector for the Petronas Group of Companies.

"As the world's third largest LNG exporter and the second largest oil and natural gas producer in Southeast Asia, Malaysia's regional oil & gas hub status is the source of growing business opportunities in both the upstream and downstream sectors," says Mike Camara, GAC Malaysia's Managing Director.

"With this license, we are now open to more opportunities, and can provide support to Petronas projects, as well as projects by its joint venture partners for offshore blocks and their multinational vendors, some of whom are already GAC's customers in other parts of the world."

GAC currently has 11 offices in Malaysia.