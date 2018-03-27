Orion Hires New Marine Fuels Manager

Orion Bunkers Limited is base File Image / Pixabay

Pakistan-based physical bunker supplier Orion Bunkers Limited (Orion) today announced the appointment of Ms Sara Anwer Qureshi as Marine Fuels Manager.

"We are delighted to welcome Sara to the team, who will now be handling all bunker enquiries," Zeeshan Arshad, Director Bunkers, told Ship & Bunker.

In addition to previous experience in sales and marketing, Qureshi has also completed an LLB degree, Arshad added.

Contact details for Ms Sara Anwer Qureshi are as follows:

Ms Sara Anwer Qureshi (Marketing Manager)

Mobile/WhatsApp +92 312 8436353

Skype ID: saraanwerqureshi

Email: orionkhi@cyber.net.pk