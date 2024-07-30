LNG Bunker Tank Damaged in Vessel Collision

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vessel collision. File Image / Pixabay.

A liquified natural gas fuel tank onboard a bulk carrier was damaged in a collision with another vessel off Hay Point, Queensland, Australia.

A video of the incident posted on social media platform Linkedin shows a large gash appearing in the side of the fuel tank from the collision with another ship.

The bulk carrier, HL Eco, was said to be manoeurvring to anchor when it experienced an issue with its main engine, the post said. No pollution was reported and the incident is under investigation, it added.

A subsequent post from an LNG specialst described the tank as a portside type-C bunker tank.