South Korea Plans to Position Itself as World Leader for Eco-Bunker Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The SIMOPs stem saw Maersk Line A/S vessel Antonia Maersk lift approximately 3,000 tonnes of methanol from bunkering vessel 103 Hyodong Chemi during. Image Credit: Hyodong Shipping Co., Ltd

South Korea today said it looking to position itself as a global leader in the supply of eco-friendly bunker fuels.

The commetns followed news the country has successfully conducted its first simultaneous operations (SIMOPs) of ship-to-ship methanol bunkering at Busan New Port.

The stem itself took place on October 4 and saw Maersk Line A/S vessel Antonia Maersk lift approximately 3,000 tonnes of methanol from bunkering vessel 103 Hyodong Chemi during cargo unloading at Busan New Port Terminal 2 (PNC).

The supplier was named as Hyodong Shipping Co., Ltd.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries (MOF) is said to have been actively working on securing bunkering vessels, enhancing port infrastructure, and standardizing bunkering procedures for new fuels including methanol and LNG.

While the use of methanol as a marine fuel remains extremely limited, analysis by Ship & Bunker earlier this year showed some 10% of the order book comprises methanol capable tonnage.

Methanol is also tipped to play a key role in the marine fuel mix of the future.

Busan New Port says the recent SIMOPs bunkering will help boost the competitiveness of South Korean ports by appealing to owners and operators seeking green bunker fuel supply.

“This successful demonstration marks a monumental achievement, showing that Busan Port is fully capable of supplying methanol,” said Kang Joonsuk, CEO of BPA.

“We plan to enhance Busan Port’s global competitiveness by developing infrastructure and advancing technology to expand eco-friendly fuel bunkering, positioning it as a leading green port on the world stage.”

LEE Hyungchul, Chairman of KR, added, “South Korea is positioning itself at the forefront of sustainable shipping practices, and KR will continue to support safe green fuel bunkering operations.”