Singapore Issues Covid-19 Guidance for Service Providers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ports: advisory issued. File image/Pixabay.

Southeast Asia's bunker hub of Singapore has set out covid-19 "precautionary measures for marine service providers" working in the port.

The port circular covers shore personnel and ship crew visiting or working onboard vessels alongside wharves, in shipyards and at anchorages.

The advisory is issued by the port authority and replicates general health advice for employees working during the pandemic.

“ Operators can reasonably expect bunkering operations to take longer market source

In addition to daily temperature checks (minimum twice daily) for ship crew and shore personnel, the marine notice states that providers should "reduce ship-shore activities" to a minimum, "strengthen gangway or ladder control" and "minimise unnecessary interactions between the ship crew and shore personnel".

An industry sources in Singapore told Ship & Bunker that while there is no specific advice for bunkering, operators can reasonably expect bunkering operations to take longer than would normally be the case.

The covid-19 pandemic is affecting all countries across the globe.

The city state of Singapore currently has 23 cases of covid-19 (as of March 22).