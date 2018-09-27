IMO2020: Cost to Shipping, Refining, a Trillion dollars

Sulfur rule change will affect many industries (file image/pixabay)

The International Maritime Organisation's (IMO) change to the sulfur content of marine fuel, which falls to 0.5% from the start of 2020 from its current level of 3.5%, will cost the refining and shipping industries upwards of a trillion dollars, an oil analyst has said.

The change will affect "all sectors in the energy space as well as many other industries", according to Chris Midgley, head of S&P Global Platts Analytics.

Describing IMO2020 as one of the most disruptive changes to ever affect the refining and shipping industries, the analyst put the eventual cost in excess of $1 trillion over five years.

Midgley was speaking at his company's event in Singapore this week.