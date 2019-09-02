Brightoil Bunker Tankers up for Sale

Tankers: auctioned off. File image/Pixabay.

Chinese shipping and bunkering company Brightoil is to sell three of its bunker tankers in Singapore.

The vessels will go under the hammer next week, court records show.

They are Brightoil 319, Brightoil 326 and Brightoil 329.

The company got into financial difficulties last year prompting the arrest of its bunkering fleet.

This year, the company's bunkering business in Singapore has been in abeyance.