Brightoil Bunker Tankers up for Sale

Monday September 2, 2019

Chinese shipping and bunkering company Brightoil is to sell three of its bunker tankers in Singapore.

The vessels will go under the hammer next week, court records show.

They are Brightoil 319, Brightoil 326 and Brightoil 329.

The company got into financial difficulties last year prompting the arrest of its bunkering fleet.

This year, the company's bunkering business in Singapore has been in abeyance.

Ship & Bunker News Team
