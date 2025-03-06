Malaysia's MISC Invests in World's Largest Ethane Carrier Pair

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The newbuild contract is worth $314 million. Image Credit: MISC

Malaysian maritime firm MISC Berhad has ordered two very large ethane carriers (VLECs) to be built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

The vessels are designed to carry approximately 100,000 m3 of ethane and will be delivered by the end of 2028, MISC said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

They will feature dual-fuel ethane engines, capable of running on ethane and conventional marine fuels.

Ethane boil of gas from cargo tanks can be used as fuel to power engines. Boil-off gas refers to the portion of a liquefied gas cargo that naturally evaporates due to heat transfer from the surroundings.

The newbuild contract is valued at $314 million in total, according to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries regulatory filing.

Upon delivery, the vessels are set to be chartered to PTT Public Company Limited and deployed for ethane transportation from the US to Thailand.