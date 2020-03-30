Korean VLSFO Production to Jump as SK Energy Completes Refinery Upgrade

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new unit will boost VLSFO supply in South Korea. File Image / Pixabay

Very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) production in South Korea is set to rise from this month after oil producer SK Energy completed an upgrade at its Ulsan refinery.

The company started commercial production from the new vacuum residue desulfurisation unit at the Ulsan plant on March 14, it said in a statement on its website Sunday.

The new unit adds 40,000 b/d of desulfurisation capacity to the Ulsan site, creating low-sulfur components that the company will be able to use to produce VLSFO.

Construction of the new unit was completed three months ahead of schedule, the company said in the statement Sunday.