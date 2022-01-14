Singapore Saw 50,000 mt of LNG Bunker Sales in 2021

Singapore, the world's largest bunkering hub, saw 50,000 mt of LNG bunker sales in the first year where this service was available in its waters.

The number comes in addition to the 49.989 million mt of conventional bunker sales noted in Singapore in 2021, the Maritime and Port Authority said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

"Singapore commenced regular ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operations from March 2021 and will continue to diversify our fuel offerings in line with our push for maritime decarbonisation," the organisation said in the statement.

Gas bunker supplier FueLNG said on December 30 that it completed 24 ship-to-ship LNG bunker operations in Singapore last year, 19 of which were to ships operated by French container line CMA CGM. The firm had said in May that it was expecting to complete 30-50 ship-to-ship operations in 2021.

In all, FueLNG said over 460 LNG operations were conducted in 2021, comprising both STS and truck-to-ship bunkering and truck-to-industry operations.

The Singapore sales appear at a low level currently, but Rotterdam's case shows how quickly they can grow. The Dutch port's LNG bunker sales were 21,242 m3 (9,665 m3) in 2018, 71,555 m3 in 2019, 210,334 m3 in 2020 and 509,766 m3 in the first three quarters of 2021.