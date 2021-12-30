FueLNG Completes 24 Singapore STS LNG Bunker Operations in First Year of Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG Bunkering. Image Credit: FueLNG

FueLNG today said 2021 saw it complete a total of 24 ship-to-ship (STS) LNG bunkering operations in what was its first year offering the service in Singapore.

As Ship & Bunker previous reported, the FueLNG Bellina was launched in February of this year and is Singapore's first ship dedicated to LNG bunker operations.

FueLNG, a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) and Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd, is currently the only provider of STS bunkering in Singapore.

With a growing but relatively tiny proportion of the world fleet operating on LNG, the majority (19) of those STS LNG bunkering operations were on CMA CGM vessels.

CMA CGM stands out as the carrier currently most committed to LNG in terms of the number of LNG-powered vessels in its fleet, having ordered the industry's first LNG-powered mega-boxships back in 2017.

"We are seeing strong demand for LNG in Singapore for bunkering and other industrial uses," said Mr Chris Ong, Chairman of FueLNG and CEO of Keppel O&M.

"FueLNG, with its technical expertise and experience, is well-positioned to capture these opportunities. This is in line with Keppel's Vision 2030 to pursue greener energy developments."

In all, FueLNG said over 460 operations were conducted in 2021, comprising both STS and truck-to-ship bunkering, and truck-to-industry operations.