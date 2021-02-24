Singapore's First LNG Bunker Barge Starts Commercial Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship will be run under a joint venture between Keppel and Shell Eastern Petroleum, and K Line is its technical manager. Image Credit: K Line

Singapore's first ship dedicated to LNG bunker operations is now ready to start deliveries.

The FueLNG Bellina "has now become commercially operational in Singapore and is ready to supply LNG as marine fuel," shipping company K Line said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The ship will be run under a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Maritime and Shell Eastern Petroleum, and K Line is its technical manager. Container line Hapag Lloyd's new gas-powered ships are likely to be some of its biggest customers.

"LNG enables vessels to emit less GHG when used as marine fuel compared to conventional heavy fuel oils; and having the FUELNG BELLINA provide LNG bunkering on a ship-to-ship basis in Singapore offers more opportunities to various ship operators to choose a greener marine fuel," K Line said.

The LNG bunker industry is growing rapidly, albeit from a low level, as an increasing number of shipowners take it on as a means of cutting emissions. But there is still significant disagreement on its environmental impact, with its opponents saying its greenhouse gas impact may be worse than conventional bunkers, and shipping giant Maersk has ruled out taking it on in favour of shifting directly to zero-carbon fuels.