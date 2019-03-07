Mobile Battery in sea Trials

Power for mobile phones. File image/Pixabay.

Trials on a portable marine battery involving several shipowners are taking place in Japan.

The small, portable battery, called at MgBOX and made by Furukawa Battery, is a magnesium (Mg) fuel cell or air battery.

It would be used to charge mobile phones or other small electronic devices. Multiple units could be stored onboard a ship for use in an emergency.

"These trials will help determine how this innovative emergency battery can be best stored and used on ships," according to marine technology company Eco Marine Power which is conducting the trials.

"Once this work is completed, it is planned to make the MgBOX available for use worldwide on a variety of vessels, offshore platforms other marine applications."