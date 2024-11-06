VPS to Open New Fuel Testing Laboratory in Lingang

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has signed a deal with the Lingang New Area Administrative Committee setting out plans to establish fuel testing laboratory and a digital platform focused on maritime decarbonisation. Image Credit: VPS

Global fuel testing and decarbonisation advisory firm VPS is set to open a new facility in Lingang, China.

The company has signed a deal with the Lingang New Area Administrative Committee setting out plans to establish fuel testing laboratory and a digital platform focused on maritime decarbonisation, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

"Our new facility will support the growth of sustainable fuel solutions—including green methanol, LNG, and traditional fuels—providing testing, inspection, and certification services tailored to the evolving needs of the maritime industry," the company said in the statement.

"Our goal? To drive environmental sustainability by leveraging advanced technology and data insights, helping accelerate the maritime sector's transition to cleaner fuels and greener operations."