Fratelli Cosulich Ammonia Bunker Tanker Wins RINA Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The joint development project to develop the tanker design started in November 2021. Image Credit: RINA

Classification society RINA has given its initial approval to an ammonia bunker delivery vessel design developed by Fratelli Cosulich and SeaTech Solutions.

The 21,000 m3 tanker design has been awarded RINA's approval in principle, the company said in a statement on its website on Wednesday. The joint development project to develop the tanker design started in November 2021.

"Fratelli Cosulich is committed to playing a critical role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the shipping industry by facilitating the adoption of low-carbon or carbon-free alternatives fuels, such as green ammonia, which has received much attention recently due to its established production technology, distribution infrastructure, and satisfactory energy density as a marine fuel," Guido Cardullo, head of business development at Fratelli Cosulich, said in the statement.

"Fratelli Cosulich Group, through its subsidiary company Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Singapore, is pleased to collaborate with RINA and SeaTech in establishing a secure and dependable ammonia bunkering service in Singapore."