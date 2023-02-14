HMM Takes on Nine Methanol-Fuelled Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships will be deployed on the Asia-North/Latin America and Asia-India routes upon their delivery in 2025-2026. Image Credit: HMM

South Korean container line HMM has ordered nine new boxships capable of running on methanol bunkers, as well as making initial moves towards securing the supply of fuel for the ships.

The firm has ordered the nine dual-fuelled 9,000 TEU containerships from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The total cost of the order is $1.12 billion.

The ships will be deployed on the Asia-North/Latin America and Asia-India routes upon their delivery in 2025-2026.

HMM has also signed a memorandum of understanding with five fuel suppliers, including Proman, PTTEP, European Energy and Hyundai Corporation, to secure methanol supply for the new vessels. The company will conduct a feasibility study with each partner at first.

"We will continue to drive efforts to support the global community's broader transition to carbon neutrality while at the same time strengthening our fundamental level of future capability in the face of increasingly fierce competition in the global market," Kim Kyung Bae, CEO of HMM, said in the statement.