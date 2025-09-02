DNV and Singapore Institute Renew Maritime Innovation Partnership

by Ship & Bunker News Team

DNV and SIT have renewed their MoU to boost maritime innovation and talent development. Image Credit: DNV

DNV has renewed its MoU with the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), extending its collaboration on maritime education, applied research and innovation.

The updated agreement, first signed in 2022, expands the focus to decarbonisation, digitalisation and talent development to support Singapore's ambitions as a global maritime hub, DNV said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Under the MoU, DNV will provide expertise for SIT's Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering Joint Degree Programme, co-develop postgraduate courses, and contribute to applied research through its Simulation Trust Centre.

The partnership will also include work-study attachments, industrial doctorate pathways, and the involvement of DNV experts as adjunct professors.

Research areas will cover zero-emission and autonomous ships, remote control systems, and shore-based infrastructure.

"As Singapore accelerates its drive to become a global maritime hub, building competence across the industry will be essential," Antony M Dsouza, Regional President Maritime at DNV, said.

"This renewed collaboration with SIT brings together DNV's technical leadership and SIT's academic strengths to support the development of professionals equipped to contribute to a more efficient and resilient maritime sector."