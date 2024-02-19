Pavilion LNG Bunker Tanker Deployed in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: regional hub for shipping. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore-based bunker supplier Pavilion Energy has undertaken its first ship-to-ship bunkering operation in the southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub.

The bunker tanker Brassavola delivered liquified natural gas to a dual-fuelled bulk carrier in the port.

"We are seeing a healthy demand from customers to deploy the vessel, signalling the significance and continued viability of LNG as a transition marine fuel," the company's divisional head for Singapore, Malcolm Lim, was quoted as saying by maritime news provider Tradewinds.

The tanker is owned by Mitsui OSK Lines and chartered to Pavilion and TotalEnergies Marine Fuels.

In 2019, Pavilion completed its first commercial LNG bunkering transfer in Singapore by truck.