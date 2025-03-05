First Japanese Ship with Onboard Carbon Capture Delivered

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A tanker operated by MOL has been retrofitted with an onboard carbon capture system by Seatrium. Image Credit: Seatrium

As pressure mounts to cut CO2 emissions, shipowners are seeking ways to bring their existing fleets in line with tightening regulations.

Singapore-based engineering firm Seatrium has completed the installation of carbon capture technology on a tanker Nexus Victoria, operated by Japanese shipping firm Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

This marks the first-ever carbon capture installation on a Japanese vessel.

Onboard carbon capture systems trap CO2 from the ship's exhaust gases, cooling and processing it with amines to separate the carbon. The captured CO2 is then liquefied for safe offshore storage or further use.

As more shipping firms invest in alternative-fuelled newbuilds to curb emissions, carbon capture provides a solution to reduce emissions from existing vessels.

"Over the past few months, our team has worked closely with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. in the planning, design, detailed engineering, procuring, upgrading of electrical and automation systems and integration of a CO2 capture system," Seatrium said.

Norwegian shipping firm Solvang recently retrofitted its gas carrier with onboard carbon capture technology.