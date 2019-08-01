HSFO Futures Contract for Singapore

Futures contract starts late August. File image.Pixabay.

A derivative contract based on the price differential between cargo and delivered bunker for 380cst high sulfur fuel oil in Singapore will be available from late August.

The contract size is 100 metric tonnes with two contracts set as the minimum to trade.

The contract will be settled against Argus's monthly average of delivered 3.5% HSFO price assessments, the price-reporting agency said.

The contract's full title is Singapore Fuel Oil Bunker 380cst (Argus) Futures.

It will be listed on the New York Mercantile Exchange for trading on the CME Globex electronic platform and cleared via CME Clearport.