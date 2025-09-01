Ships Can Now Take on Bunkers and Supplies at the Same Time in Zhoushan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Zhoushan aims to improve anchorage efficiency and reduce time through its one-stop model. File Image / Pixabay

China's Zhoushan has carried out its first simultaneous bunkering and supply operation, marking a new step in the city's development as a marine fuel hub.

On August 28, the Vanuatu-flagged Ocean Daria received 175 mt of fuel oil and 1.06 mt of supplies from two barges at anchorage, according to a report by China Daily on Friday.

Previously, ships needed separate stops for bunker fuel and provisions, spare parts or other items.

The new 'one-stop" model is expected to cut costs and time while improving anchorage efficiency.

The dual-side operation was enabled by new guidelines on safety, compliance and risk control, with authorities overseeing the trial using patrol boats and drones.

The system is set to be refined further, with officials hoping to position Zhoushan as a leading maritime services hub in the Yangtze River Delta.