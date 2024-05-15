Singapore's EPS Completes 200th Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The delivery vessel Brassavola carried out the operation. Image Credit: EPS

Singapore's Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has completed its 200th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation.

The firm's 7,200-unit PCTC CMA CGM Daytona took on 930 m3 of LNG from Pavilion Energy in Singapore on Tuesday, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

The delivery vessel Brassavola carried out the operation.

"To date, EPS has received 1,159,536 cubic metres of LNG – a significant milestone since our first bunkering operations in 2020," the company said in the post.

"We continue to stay committed to decarbonising the shipping industry, leading the green transformation."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.