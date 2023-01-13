CNC Petroleum Launches Biofuel Bunker Supply in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The biofuel used is certified by the ISSC. Image Credit: PS Energy Group

Singapore bunker supplier CNC Petroleum has started to offer a biofuel bunker blend to customers in the city-state's waters.

The supplier is now offering a B20-MGO blend from its floating kiosk on Singapore's west coast, it said in a LinkedIn post on Friday. The biofuel used is certified by the ISSC, as recommended by Singapore's authorities in their biofuel bunker standards released last year.

Last week the firm's parent company, PS Energy Group, announced it had won the ISSC certification for its biodiesel products.

The MPA listed CNC Petroleum as its 28th-largest supplier by volume in 2021. The firm focuses on MGO sales.