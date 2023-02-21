Australian Port Eyes Green Hydrogen Facility

by Ship & Bunker News Team

FFI state manager Tasmania and Victoria, Colin Paterson (left), with GeelongPort general manager commercial, Elias Anastasiou. Image Credit / Geelong Port.

The south Australian port of Geelong and an energy transition company and looking at setting up a green hydrogen facility in the port area.

Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and the port have signed a memorandum of understanding to that effect with a feasibility study to be completed by the end of this year and a final, investment decision made by the end of 2024.

The facility would bring economic benefits during construction and support direct and indirect renewable energy jobs in the area, the port said.

The collaboration is part of the port's aim to become Australia's most sustainable bulk port, the port added.

Green hydrogen is produced from renewable energy and is seen as a potential alternative fuel for shipping as well as other sectors. FFI is a subsidiary of Fortescue Metals.