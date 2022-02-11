Ex-Shell Employee Pleads Guilty to Role in MGO Heist

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The case relates to thefts of MGO in Singapore over multiple years. File Image / Pixabay

A former Shell Eastern Petroleum employee has pleaded guilty to his role in the theft of MGO worth at least S$200 million from the company's Pulau Bukom refinery.

Juandi Pungot pleaded guilty to 36 charges relating to the theft of MGO from the refinery over multiple years in a court hearing this week, Singapore news provider Today Online reported.

Pungot is accused of being one of the key planners of the scheme, and personally allegedly gained at least S$5.6 million from his role.

Prosecutors are seeking to impose a jail sentence of almost 30 years when the case moves to sentencing.

Juandi resigned from Shell in November 2017, according to the report.