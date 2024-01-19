Singapore Transport Minister Steps Down Amid Corruption Charges

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Subramaniam Iswaran, Singapore's minister for transport since 2018, resigned on Thursday. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore's transport minister has resigned from his post after being charged with corruption offences.

Subramaniam Iswaran, Singapore's minister for transport since 2018, resigned on Thursday, the Prime Minister's office said in a statement on its website.

Singapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said the minister faced a total of 27 charges, including two under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The corruption charges relate to allegations that Iswaran received gratification in return for advancing the business interests of Ong Beng Seng with the Singapore Tourist Board.

"On 17 January 2024, Mr Iswaran further informed me that he would return all monies received by way of salary as Minister and allowances as MP from the commencement of the CPIB's investigations in July 2023," the Prime Minister said in the statement.

"Since Mr Iswaran has now resigned, he will henceforth no longer receive any salary or allowance from the Government.

"The Government has dealt with this case rigorously in accordance with the law, and will continue to do so."

In Iswaran's resignation letter, he said he rejected the allegations and would focus on clearing his name.