Golden Island Uses ZeroNorth Tech to Become Singapore's First 100% Digital Supplier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kenneth Juhls of ZeroNorth Bunker said the use of e-BDNs will help to identify further efficiency improvements in the bunker industry. Image Credit: ZeroNorth

Singapore bunker supplier Golden Island is using systems provided by ZeroNorth Bunker to become the city-state's first 100% digital supplier.

The firm has shifted its services to using ZeroNorth's eBDN solution, and plans to stop issuing physical bunker delivery notes as of December 1, ZeroNorth said in an emailed statement on Thursday. Golden Island was Singapore's 16th-largest bunker supplier by volume in 2022.

Singapore launched the use of e-BDNs at the start of this month, and plans to make their use mandatory by the end of next year.

"A month after the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) launched its digital bunkering initiative as the first port in the world to implement eBDN, we are proud to be the first company to fully switch to eBDN in the Singapore bunkering market," Tomohiro Yamano, general marine fuels manager at Golden Island, said in the statement.

"To achieve this, we required a solution that would facilitate a seamless workflow to enhance the productivity and efficiency of our marine fuel delivery operations.

"We were impressed with ZeroNorth's deep understanding of the bunker industry and the capabilities of its eBDN solution.

"Digitalising our bunker processes with eBDN fits in with our digitalisation initiative to enhance and streamline operations, which will in turn also drive easier reporting and analysis of emissions."

The bunker industry is steadily digitalising its processes as a means of increasing efficiency and transparency. Singapore is at the forefront of this change, with the Maritime and Port Authority gradually making digitalisation a condition of holding a bunker supply licence in the city-state's waters.

"Bunker procurement has been a traditionally cumbersome process, burdened by manual documentation," Kenneth Juhls, managing director of ZeroNorth Bunker, said in the statement.

"We're delighted to be helping Golden Island eliminate these manual processes to streamline documentation, drive efficiencies and boost productivity across its operations as a global eBDN solution on the market.

"Given the integral role marine fuels are set to play in decarbonising shipping, ZeroNorth is proud to help our customers and the wider industry digitalise bunker operations.

"The data generated will in turn help enable the data flywheel effect, driving actionable recommendations on where further efficiencies can be created for the benefit of both profit and planet."