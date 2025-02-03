Singapore Man Jailed for Lying to Police Over Shell MGO Theft

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A series of cases has emerged from the misappropriation of large quantities of marine fuel from the Pulau Bukom refinery between 2007 and 2018. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

A man has been jailed in Singapore for lying to the police in relation to the theft of MGO from Shell's Pulau Bukom refinery.

Wong Wai Seng, a former operations executive for Sentek Marine and Trading, pleaded guilty to one charge of perverting the course of justice and was handed a two-month jail sentence on Friday, news provider Channel News Asia reported.

Wong had been accused of lying to the police about the whereabouts of three bunker clerks involved in S$128 million of MGO theft from the Singapore refinery, as well as relaying instructions to the clerks.

A series of cases has emerged from the misappropriation of large quantities of marine fuel from the Pulau Bukom refinery between 2007 and 2018.