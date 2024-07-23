Dredger Arrested in Malaysia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The dredger was detained about 11.5 nautical miles south-west of Pulau Ketam at about 2 PM local time on Monday. Image Credit: MMEA

A dredger and its crew have been arrested by the Malaysian authorities.

The dredger was detained about 11.5 nautical miles south-west of Pulau Ketam at about 2 PM local time on Monday, the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Authority said in a social media post.

The vessel had been monitored for the past few days after complaints from the local maritime community.

"The ship in question was detained while doing sand drilling activity in the waters of Pulau Ketam," the agency said.

"The results of the inspection found that the ship was controlled by a 30-year-old Indonesian sailor along with two crew Indonesian citizens and eight crew Chinese citizens aged between 30 and 61 years old.

"Further investigation found that all crew failed to present valid identification and license to operate."