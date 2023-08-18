Former Sembcorp Executive Faces Corruption Charges in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Balakrishnan was charged at a Singapore court on Wednesday. File Image / Pixabay

A former executive at Sembcorp Marine Integrated Yard Pte Ltd is facing corruption charges in Singapore.

Balakrishnan Govindasamy, a former commercial executive at the Sembcorp unit, faces 14 charges under Singapore's Prevention of Corruption Act, the city-state's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Between 2015 and 2021, Balakrishnan is alleged to have obtained or attempted to obtain a total of S$202,877 from nine contractors as a reward for advancing their business interests with his company, according to the statement.

Balakrishnan was charged on Wednesday.

"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. Any person who is convicted of a corruption offence under Section 6 of the Prevention of Corruption Act can be fined up to S$100,000 or sentenced to imprisonment of up to five years or both," the CPIB said.

"Any person who is convicted of an offence under Section 124 of the Criminal Procedure Code can face two times the amount of punishment liable for that offence."