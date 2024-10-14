SIBCON 2024: Pertamina Mulls B24 and Methanol Bunker Supply in Singapore from 2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pertamina is Indonesia's state energy company. File Image / Pixabay

Indonesian state energy company Pertamina is considering adding B24 biofuel blends and methanol as a marine fuel to its supply offering in Singapore.

The company may start selling B24 and methanol in Singapore as soon as next year, a company source told Ship & Bunker on the sidelines of the Sibcon industry event last week.

"It's still in the planning stage, nothing concrete yet," the source said.

"We are looking at methanol possibly and B24 .. hopefully by the middle of next year."

The firm is unsure yet whether it would take on a bunker delivery vessel dedicated to methanol supply.

Pertamina already sells B30 and B35 biofuel bunker blends in Indonesia, but has seen limited demand so far.

The company returned to marine fuel marketing and trading in Singapore in 2019 after a few years away from the market.