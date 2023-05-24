MHI Makes Headway With Ammonia-fuelled Engines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gas carrier. File Image / Pixabay.

Japanese shipbuilder Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has delivered an ammonia fuel supply system for a large, low-speed, two-stroke marine engines to marine engine maker Japan Engine Corporation (JEC).

JEC is currently conducting tests of ammonia fuel under various conditions utilizing an experimental, large-scale, low-speed two stroke marine engine at the MHI Research & Innovation Centre.

The ammonia fuel supply system supplied by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has been installed at the Nagasaki District facility, where it will supply the ammonia fuel used to conduct the tests, news agency JCN reports.

Ammonia, which is carbon dioxide free when combusted, could become a future soure of stable clean energy. MHI has experience of the fuel through building multi-gas carriers for the transportation of liquid petroleum gas and ammonia, according to the report.