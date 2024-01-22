BUNKER JOBS: Golden Island Diesel Oil Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday January 22, 2024

Marine fuel supplier Golden Island Diesel Oil Trading Pte Ltd is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in sales and the shipping industry, as well as knowledge of Japanese business culture, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Saturday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Marketing of company services to new potential clients both local and overseas especially the Japan market
  • Handle existing group of clients in their bunker requirement, queries and disputes
  • Assist bunker programmer in day-to-day operational needs
  • Handles department full set of administrative requirements in both pre & post sales activities involve in daily trading activities such as procurement of cargo

