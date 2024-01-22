BUNKER JOBS: Golden Island Diesel Oil Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Singapore office. Image Credit: Golden Island Diesel Oil Trading

Marine fuel supplier Golden Island Diesel Oil Trading Pte Ltd is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in sales and the shipping industry, as well as knowledge of Japanese business culture, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Saturday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Marketing of company services to new potential clients both local and overseas especially the Japan market

Handle existing group of clients in their bunker requirement, queries and disputes

Assist bunker programmer in day-to-day operational needs

Handles department full set of administrative requirements in both pre & post sales activities involve in daily trading activities such as procurement of cargo

For more information, click here.