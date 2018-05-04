Singapore: Arrests Over Suspected Illegal MGO Sale

Fifteen men have been arrested. File Image / Pixabay

Fifteen men suspected of being involved in an illegal MGO transaction Friday at the sea off Sultan Shoal lighthouse have been arrested in Singapore.

Authorities said eight crew members of a Singapore registered vessel were suspected of selling 1,000 litres of stolen MGO to seven crew of a foreign-registered tugboat.

The tugboat has been seized for investigations.

Nine of the men will be charged on Saturday, while investigations against six of the group were said to be ongoing.